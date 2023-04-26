Wednesday, April 26, 2023
type here...
florida-news

Second suspect accused of shooting, killing popular Orlando club promoter arrested

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Second suspect accused of shooting, killing popular Orlando club promoter arrested


Arrest warrant issued for two men accused of killing popular Orlando club promoter

Arrest warrants have been issued for two men suspected of killing a popular Orlando Club promoter back in January

- Advertisement -

ORLANDO, Fla.The second suspect in a homicide case regarding the death of popular Orlando club promoter 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II turned himself in, police announced Sunday. 

Bobby Bridges was arrested in Orange County just days after an arrest warrant was issued for him and 21-year-old Daquan Woods — who was taken into custody that same day. 

- Advertisement -

The Casselberry Police Department announced the arrest warrants during a press conference.

Casselberry Police hold press conference on murder of popular Orlando club promoter

Casselberry police have issued two arrest warrants for men believe to have been involved in the shooting death of Dereck Cummings II back in January

- Advertisement -


Victim in deadly Casselberry shooting identified as Orlando club promoter

A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“31 years of age. Senselessly lost his life because someone wanted what he had – which was money,” said Chief Krantz. “Why are they so willing to commit such an act to take what other people have. It’s wrong and these people need to serve time in jail and as far as I’m concerned they should never see the light of day again.”

Bridges and Woods are accused of following Cummings to his home after he left work back in January. Once at Cummings’ condominium complex, the two men attempted to rob Cummings, who tried to run away during the confrontation but was ultimately shot.

Police believe Cummings was shot and killed during an attempted robbery and had no ties to the suspects. 

Previous article
What it Costs to Retire Comfortably in Colorado | Colorado
Next article
Frisco jewelry thefts: Police warn of multiple reports

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks