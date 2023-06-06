Second plane carrying migrants lands in Sacramento; officials say Florida was involved

A up to date plane carrying migrants has landed in Sacramento, only some days after every other chartered flight arrived in the similar town carrying 16 migrants, consistent with an legit commentary. On Monday, roughly 20 other folks had been aboard the most recent flight, and documentation means that each flights had been connected to Florida.

“The contractor operating the flight that arrived today appears to be the same contractor who transported the migrants last week,” mentioned a spokesperson for California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “As was the case with the migrants who arrived on Friday, the migrants who arrived today carried documents indicating that their transportation to California involved the state of Florida.”

In September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis organized for planes carrying immigrants to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard as a part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations”. CBS News reached out to DeSantis’ workplace for remark in this topic.

Although DeSantis was sued over the Martha’s Vineyard incident, a federal pass judgement on brushed aside the case. The migrants he flew to Martha’s Vineyard had been departing no longer from Florida however from Texas. The migrants on Friday’s plane to Sacramento additionally originated in Texas, consistent with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

@RonDeSantis you small, pathetic guy. This is not Martha's Vineyard. Kidnapping fees? Read the next.

On Monday, Newsom referred to as DeSantis a “small, pathetic man”. His tweet integrated a link to California law on kidnapping and a picture of the law. As discussed, the migrants flown to Sacramento seem to have executed so involuntarily, and Bonta indicated imaginable prison or civil motion towards the ones accountable.

“While we continue to collect evidence, I want to say this very clearly: State-sanctioned kidnapping is not a public policy choice, it is immoral and disgusting,” mentioned Bonta. “We are a nation built by immigrants and we must condemn the cruelty and hateful rhetoric of those, whether they are state leaders or private parties, who refuse to recognize humanity and who turn their backs on extending dignity and care to fellow human beings.”

DeSantis is reportedly a fierce opponent of President Joe Biden’s immigration coverage. He has signed a invoice allocating $12m for the delivery of migrants to different states and established an “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”, which might “facilitate the transport of inspected unauthorized aliens within the United States”.

