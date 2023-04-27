Search underway for man overboard on cruise ship hundreds of miles away from Hawaii

The Australian man has now been lacking for greater than 24 hours.

The United States Coast Guard is looking out for a cruise ship passenger from Australia who went overboard a couple of hundred miles off the coast of Hawaii.

The incident passed off at roughly 11:03 p.m. on Tuesday night time when the Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu won a record from the Quantum of the Seas cruise ship {that a} man had long past overboard about 500 miles south of Kailua Kona, Big Island, in line with the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The crew of the cruise ship remained on scene to search for approximately two hours, deploying six life rings,” the Coast Guard stated in a remark on Wednesday. “After six hours on scene, the crew returned to Air Station Barbers Point for fuel replenishment. The search will resume at first light Thursday morning.”

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point C-130 Hercules aircrew introduced at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning and arrived on scene at roughly 9:00 a.m. to start looking out however government have no longer but had any good fortune on discovering the lacking man.

Quantum of the Seas departed from Brisbane, Australia, on April 12 and is scheduled to reach in Honolulu on April 28.

Royal Caribbean — who operates Quantum of the Seas — additionally launched a remark on Wednesday confirming that the hunt for the lacking man is ongoing.

“While on its trans-pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard,” Royal Caribbean stated. “The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities.”

Authorities didn’t give to any extent further main points on how the man will have ended up going overboard however the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ABC News’ Clara McMichael contributed to this record,