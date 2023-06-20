Search efforts for British actor Julian Sands resume, sheriff’s office says

Search efforts for British actor Julian Sands resumed on Saturday, months after he went lacking within the Southern California mountains, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated.

More than 80 seek and rescue volunteers, deputies and workforce searched for Sands, however he used to be now not discovered, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities stated seek groups, two helicopters and a drone staff, regarded in far flung spaces in Mount Baldy for the actor.

Drones searched in spaces unreachable through other people looking at the floor, in step with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sands, 65, used to be reported lacking through his circle of relatives on Jan. 13 within the Mount Baldy Bowl space of the San Gabriel Mountains outdoor Los Angeles.

The actor went lacking when snowy, windy and icy climate on Mount Baldy most likely posed a problem for hikers, with the sheriff’s division announcing in January the stipulations had been “adverse and extremely dangerous.”

On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department persevered ongoing seek efforts within the Mount Baldy barren region for lacking hiker Julian Sands. San Bernardino County Sheriff

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in an advisory saying the ongoing seek efforts.

Many portions of the realm comprise sleep terrain and ravines, which has over 10 ft of ice and snow, in step with the sheriff’s division.

The sheriff’s division performed 8 floor and air searches for Sands since January, with volunteers logging in additional than 500 hours in seek efforts, government stated.

Another hiker, Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, California, used to be reported lacking similtaneously Sands. Gregory’s frame used to be discovered within the San Gabriel Mountains in February, according to ABC News Los Angeles station KABC.

Born in England, the lacking Sands were dwelling within the North Hollywood space after making dozens of appearances in each tv and flicks because the Eighties.

Highlights come with his position as George Emerson — reverse Helena Bonham-Carter’s Lucy — within the 1985 Academy Award-winning drama “A Room with a View.” Sands additionally starred in “Warlock,” “Leaving Las Vegas” and a 1998 adaptation of “The Phantom of the Opera” because the name personality.

ABC News’ Caleigh Bartash contributed to this file.