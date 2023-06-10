Seahawks’ Pete Carroll unsure if Jamal Adams will be ready to start 2023 season: ‘It may be too much to ask’

Seattle Seahawks protection Jamal Adams most effective performed one sport in 2022 due to a torn quad muscle in Week 1, and that damage continues to be impacting him as we means the 2023 season. Whether he will be ready to start the common season continues to be very much a query mark.

Regarding Adams’ well being standing, head trainer Pete Carroll stated it’s one thing the staff will have extra perception on because the offseason develops.

- Advertisement -

“We’ll see,” Carroll stated (by means of NFL.com). “Let’s get to camp first and see what happens. It may be too much to ask. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

When requested about if he has any fear that Adams will be ready for Week 1, he stated, “No, not yet,” however isn’t ready to totally dedicate to pronouncing the 27-year-old will be available in the market when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the 12 months.

Carroll stated Adams is operating exhausting to be ready for the season and nonetheless has to increase the power in his leg sooner than he’s ready to get again to 100%. His vary of movement is excellent, in accordance to Carroll.

- Advertisement -

“He’s going to do everything he can to get it right,” Carroll stated. “As soon as he can be right, he’ll be right.”

Seattle gave up more than one draft alternatives within the industry for Adams again in 2020, together with two first-round alternatives to deliver him over from the New York Jets to the Seahawks. He signed a four-year, $70 million contract, however has most effective performed in 13 video games since.

In 2021, Adams had two interceptions, 5 passes defended, 87 tackles, a 58.8 of entirety proportion allowed on goals and 403 yards allowed on goals. With no assured cash previous this season, how he plays this 12 months will be the most important on what his long run will be.