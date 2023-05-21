Scott Foster jokes with LeBron James after collision: ‘You’ve been wanting to do that for 25 years’

Late in the second one quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets, LeBron James and referee Scott Foster have been considering a atypical incident that left Foster bloodied and the Lakers complaining a few turnover.

With only some mins to play within the part of the Nuggets eventual win, Jamal Murray scored a layup to succeed in 30 issues in what used to be a shocking opening 24 mins for the Nuggets guard. The Lakers wasted no time getting the ball out of the basket and Austin Reaves attempted to catch the Nuggets dozing in transition. But his outlet go by no means reached its supposed goal, partly as a result of James collided with Foster close to the sideline.

As James grew to become to dash up the ground, he ran directly into Foster, who didn’t appear to watch for the transfer. As a end result, James used to be knocked off stride and used to be not able to catch up to Reaves’ go, which sailed the entire means to the other baseline and out of bounds.

The Lakers would have a greater case if Reaves’ go had already been within the air, however there is no query that the conflict impacted the end result of the play. Unfortunately, for the Lakers, the refs are thought to be a part of the court docket, and the touch used to be incidental so there is no name that will also be made.

Foster and James later mentioned the play. The broadcast captured Foster joking that James had been “wanting to do that for 25 years.”

While the Lakers misplaced ownership of the ball, Foster misplaced some blood. The veteran ref ended up with a lower on his lip and the sport had to be stopped for an legitimate timeout to forestall the bleeding. During playoff video games there’s an alternative legitimate at each and every sport in case of a significant damage, however Foster used to be fortunately ready to proceed reffing.

This second would possibly not have a lot of an affect within the grand scheme of this sport, and not at all the sequence, however it’s going to pass down as one of the crucial stranger occasions of the postseason.