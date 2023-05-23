Scientists find 1754 ballistics of first shots fired in French and Indian War





Following a four-week archaeological dig, the web site of the first skirmish of the French and Indian War has been verified through the invention of artifacts, together with musket balls from the 1754 combat. The National Park Service introduced that the skirmish, which lasted simply quarter-hour on May 28, came about at Jumonville Glen, phase of the Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Fayette County, Pennsylvania. The skirmish noticed Virginia provincial troops led through the then 22-year-old Lieutenant Colonel George Washington below the British Flag confront French squaddies at their campsite. The two aspects engaged in gunfire ensuing in the loss of life of 13 Frenchmen and one British soldier, with 21 Frenchmen captured and two or 3 British squaddies wounded. The investigation involving a couple of organisations, together with American Veterans Archaeological Recovery and the National Park Service Northeast Resources Program, is the “first serious investigation” of the web site, in step with Fort Necessity superintendent Stephen M. Clark. Another residing historical past match will happen on the finish of May to commemorate the 269th anniversary of the skirmish.

