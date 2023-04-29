School bus, pickup truck collide on Turnpike ramp in Davie; no serious injuries – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Students from New River Middle School skilled a daunting incident when their college bus collided with a pickup truck in Davie, Florida. The coincidence came about on the off-ramp of the Florida Turnpike to Griffin Road at round 4:45 p.m. on Friday, prompting Davie Fire Rescue crews to answer the scene.

Thankfully, whilst one of the crucial scholars hit their heads on the seats in entrance of them, none of them have been severely injured. According to a involved mum or dad, the varsity kids have been left shaken however another way unhurt.

- Advertisement -

This coincidence serves as a reminder of the possible risks of street trip, particularly in relation to transporting college kids. By final vigilant and prioritizing protection practices, we will assist save you equivalent incidents from happening in the longer term.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This subject material is probably not printed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the most recent news proper on your inbox