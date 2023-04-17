Sara Tendulkar cheers the loudest as Arjun Tendulkar marks his debut for Mumbai Indians against Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR; calls herself ‘happiest sister’

IPL 2023 fever has gripped the country. Cricket has all the time been an emotional game with fanatics being deeply engrossed connected. RecentlyNita Ambani’s staff Mumbai Indians performed a fit against Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders. It was once a large deal as a result of ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar marked his debut in IPL. He were given a possibility to bowl for the staff against KKR Mumbai Indians gained the fit by means of six wickets. Everyone cheered for him however the loudest cheer he gained was once from sister Sara Tendulkar. She was once in the stands gazing her brother’s debut she cheered for him with all her energy. Even on Insta storiesshe made a post for him.

Sara Tendulkar is the happiest sister

Sara Tendulkar who attended the fit made slightly a couple of posts on her social media account. She gave a glimpse of the Wankhede Stadium which was once filled with the supporters of Mumbai Indians. She shared many footage of Arjun Tendulkar from the pitch too. She additionally gave a glimpse of her squad. Another post made by means of her had ‘Happiest Sister’ written on it.

Here’s Sara Tendulkar’s post

Many of Sara Tendulkar’s footage from Wankhede stadium have additionally long gone viral on social media by which she may well be observed cheering for her brother. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was once additionally provide to enhance KKR.

Not simply Sara Tendelkareven father Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional word for son Arjun over his IPL debut. He wrote that Arun has taken the subsequent step in his occupation as a cricketer adviced him to paintings as onerous as conceivable. He wrote”As your fathersomeone who loves you is passionate about the gameI know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach hereI am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!”

Check out Sachin Tendulkar’s post underneath:

Indeed it was once a proud second for the Tendulkar circle of relatives. Mumbai Indian’s shelled out Rs 30 lakhs to get Arjun Tendulkar on their board. Though he didn’t get to play the earlier seasonhe controlled to get an outstanding get started this 12 months.



