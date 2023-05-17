Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech : Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her spectacular look on the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The stunning actresswho made her Cannes debut this yr had everybody’s consideration with her presence on the inauguration of the India pavilion tournament held recentlywhich used to be additionally attended through Oscar winner Guneet MongaMadhur Bhandarkar veteran south Indian actress Khushbu extra.

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut heart-winning speech

Sara’s spectacular heart-winning speech from the distinguished movie pageant is developing waves at the internetthereby making her countrymen really feel extraordinarily proud of her.

Sara mentioned“We should be proud even more vocal of the culture that we have that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema art transcend languageregions nationalities. I think we should come together while we are here at a global stage representing our countrywe should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.

“Being Indian proud of our Indianness but also being global citizensnot being afraid of doing more having a louder voice more self-presence in cinema generalworldwide! Thank you for having me I hope that we continue to do more make our nation more more proud international,” she provides.

The web is obsessed with Sara making head turns in each the Cannes the birthday party the actress attended the place she joined A-listers like Michael DouglasCatherine Zeta-JonesHelen MirrenBrie LarsonUma ThurmanElle Fanning at the purple carpet prior to the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry which opened the 2023 version of Cannes on Tuesday.

While Sara has made headlines for her well-known conventional seems to be at Cannesher newest image with Naomi Campbell from the after birthday party of the hole ceremonyis doing rounds.

On the paintings entranceSara is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from thatshe is concerned within the motion pictures Ae Watan Mere Watanan untitled venture directed through Jagan ShaktiHomi Adjania’s Murder Mubarak.

