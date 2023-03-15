Santa Fe HS shooting case: Lawyers request judge’s recusal

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — Lawyers for accused Santa Fe High School shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis filed a movement Tuesday in the hunt for the recusal of the case’s pass judgement on.

Editor’s be aware: The above video is from KHOU 11’s protection of a listening to on March 10.

Pagourtzis has been on the North Texas State Hospital (NTSH) since 2019 when he used to be declared incompetent to face trial for the shooting. In February, medical doctors on the sanatorium asked Pagourtzis be recommitted for some other 12 months so they might attempt to repair him to competency.

The attorneys argued that presiding Judge Jeth Jones confirmed he used to be biased within the case when he ordered an unbiased knowledgeable to think again Pagourtzis’ psychological standing in an sudden listening to on March 10. Pagourtzis’ attorneys mentioned the listening to got here in combination so temporarily they did not have time to prepare their shopper’s look by means of video.

In Tuesday’s courtroom submitting, the attorneys declare workers of NTSH informed them at the first week of March that Jones had contacted the sanatorium’s superintendent to request a complete competency analysis be performed, in spite of one having simply been achieved a month prior.

They mentioned this verbal exchange with the superintendent used to be flawed and violated the Texas Criminal Code.

The attorneys mentioned that the Texas Criminal Code additionally calls for a celebration inquiring for some other analysis sooner than a 90-day length is up to provide an explanation for why they imagine it’s required. The protection argued that professionals discovered there used to be no proof that Pagourtzis would “be restored to competency during any near-term period.”

Pagourtzis’ attorneys additionally argued that the courtroom may just no longer be offering any clarification as to why the former knowledgeable appointed by means of the courtroom used to be not appropriate.

If Jones does no longer recuse himself, the attorneys asked the topic pass sooner than a impartial administrative pass judgement on.

