San Antonio man, woman sentenced in SIM card-swapping fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio guy and woman had been sentenced to jail for a SIM card-swapping scheme that focused AT&T consumers.
Andrew Percy Trujillo, 22, and Zena Elisa Dounson, 24, had been sentenced on Wednesday for fees of conspiracy to devote laptop fraud and abuse and cord fraud, in step with a news unencumber from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Trujillo was once sentenced to 33 months in jail plus 3 years of supervised unencumber. Dounson, who used to paintings at AT&T, was once sentenced to 2 months in jail and given 5 years of probation.
Both had been ordered to pay $282,000 in restitution.
Federal government stated the pair had been concerned in SIM swapping so they might obtain sufferers’ texts and different delicate information.
In November 2021, Dounson labored on the AT&T retailer at Ingram Park Mall and gave Trujillo get right of entry to to more than one sufferers’ accounts by means of including him as a certified consumer, government stated.
Trujillo ported information on sufferers’ SIM playing cards to the SIM playing cards on his personal gadgets, and he won the sufferers’ calls and texts as a substitute, the discharge states.
By doing so, Trujillo and Dounson accessed the sufferers’ cryptocurrency accounts and transferred out a minimum of $250,000 in cryptocurrency.
They pleaded in charge to the costs closing fall.
In the news unencumber, U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas stated SIM swapping is a rising crime.
“It’s particularly dangerous because it abuses access to two-factor authentication systems which are intended to provide additional security. Anyone who uses two-factor authentication should be mindful that it is not foolproof, and to still be on the lookout for any suspicious activity involving their phones,” he stated.
Read additionally:
Copyright 2023 by means of KSAT – All rights reserved.
tale by means of Source link