Sam Newman’s son Max Jones sues NBA star Jock Landale over alleged assault at Geelong Grammar

The son of AFL legend Sam Newman has taken prison motion in opposition to his former college and one in all Australia’s greatest basketball stars over an alleged assault that he claims left him with life-changing accidents a decade in the past.

Max Jones, 25, is suing Geelong Grammar for negligence and ‘failing to institute a tradition at the varsity th­at ­averted the abuse of scholars through fellow scholars’ over the alleged incident involving Australian NBA star Jock Landale.

He alleges Landale pressured him to the bottom and attacked him on February 7, 2013.

It’s alleged Landale time and again jumped on Mr Jones’ abdomen to the beat of a tune performed via a conveyable speaker within a faculty commonplace room, in keeping with a writ acquired through the Herald Sun.

Basketball star Jock Landale (pictured with fiancée Indi Maddern) is being sued through Max Jones over an alleged incident at Geelong Grammar in 2013

Mr Jones used to be in 12 months 10 then, whilst Landale used to be in 12 months 12.

Mr Jones alleges he needed to go through a discectomy to take away discs in his backbone every week later.

He’s suing each Geelong and Landale, 27, for lack of previous and long term income and clinical bills, and enlisted prison company Arnold Thomas and Becker to constitute him.

‘The incident constituted a battery at commonplace legislation for which the ­2nd defendant (Landale) is without delay liable’, the writ states.

‘As a results of the incident and the wounds brought about through the incident, the plaintiff’s talent to pay attention and the learn about used to be prejudiced.’

Geelong Grammar has ­denied the claims and claimed Mr Jones did not document the alleged assault at the time.

Landale has additionally denied the alleged assault and different allegations made in opposition to him through Mr Jones.

Lawyers for the varsity, Landale and Mr Jones all declined to remark additional with the topic lately prior to the courts.

Max Jones, the youngest son of Sam Newman (pictured) is suing his former college

Max Jones claims the alleged assault took place at Geelong Grammar (pictured) in 2013

Landale is one in all Australia’s highest-paid sports activities stars who used to be a part of the Australian Boomers crew that gained bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

He lately performs within the NBA for the Phoenix Suns on $2.3m a 12 months and is engaged to Indi Maddern, the niece of Channel Seven presenter Rebecca Maddern.

Geelong Grammar is thought of as one in all Australia’s most sensible non-public colleges the place charges price $40,000 a 12 months.

Mr Jones is the youngest of Newman’s 3 sons.

His mom Leonie Jones, Newman’s 3rd spouse famously ‘unintentionally’ drove over the Geelong Cats legend, breaking his leg and smashing his ankle in whilst pregnant with their son in 1997.

In an interview again in 2003, Newman described his then five-year-old son as ‘smarter than me and his mom blended.’

Jock Landale (pictured along with his fiancée) is one in all Australia’s highest-paid sports activities stars

He then printed in a 2017 he had a distinct dating with Max than along with his two older sons.

‘I’m buddies with the 2 older ones, the more youthful one is nineteen, and I’ve a distinct dating with him as a result of he is at a distinct degree in existence and some other technology clear of the men I had previous. We have a distinct dating and consider on issues,’ Newman advised the Herald Sun.

Mr Jones has prior to now unfolded about his aspirations within the media to apply within the footsteps of his dad, who gave his blessing.

‘I like game and feature noticed the highs and lows and just right and unhealthy aspects of it via Dad each off and on TV,’ Mr Jones advised the Herald Sun in 2020.

‘I might in point of fact like to get into it (TV). That is what I’m looking to attempt against.’

‘I’ve spoken to him (Newman) a few occasions (about TV), and he has at all times been extremely supportive and inspired me to do what I believe is correct.’