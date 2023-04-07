Sam Bennett has historic Masters debut at The Masters

Madisonville local and A&M standout golfer Sam Bennett shot a 4-under 68 within the opening spherical of The Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Even prior to teeing off at The Masters Sam Bennett had made historical past.

Thanks to profitable the U.S. Amateur final August, Bennett earned the precise to be the primary present Aggie golfer to earn an exemption to play at Augusta National in The Masters.

Little did we all know, Bennett wasn’t accomplished making historical past.

All the Madisonville local did used to be get started his Masters debut with a birdie-eagle get started. Achieving that improbable process, Bennett changed into the primary participant in two decades to begin birdie-eagle at The Masters.

Bennett then poured in some other birdie at the sixth hollow and ended up taking pictures 4-under in his opening 9. Turns out, that tied for the bottom first 9 via an Amateur in Masters historical past.

After that, it used to be all par’s for Bennett. But, he had a couple of great par saves coming in together with hitting a good looking chip shot at the Par 3 twelfth hollow from the tough.

In the top, Bennett fired a bogey loose 4-under 68. It marks the bottom opening spherical via an Amateur at The Masters in 22 years.

He may be the primary Amateur to be throughout the best 10 after one spherical at The Masters since 2005.

You need extra historic context at the spherical, Bennett shot the primary bogey loose via an Amateur in 58 years.

At 4-under, Bennett is 3 photographs off the lead. Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Victor Hovland all sit down at 7-under.