Salman Yusuff Khan shares a “disturbing” event; claims Bengaluru immigration officer harassed him for not knowing Kannada, watch : Bollywood News

Actor-choreographer Salman Yusuff Khanon Wednesdaytook to his social media take care of dropped a video alleging that he was once harassed requested to talk in Kannada through an immigration officer on the Bengaluru world airport. Salman went on his Live to relate the “disturbing” incident the place he felt harassed through the officer.

Salman Yusuff Khan shares a “disturbing” tournament; claims Bengaluru immigration officer harassed him for not knowing Kannadawatch

Along with the videohe shared the main points of the incident within the caption as neatly. He tagged Kempegowda International Airport wrote“On my way to Dubai I meet this immigration officer who speaks to me in Kannada .. I in my broken Kannada try to tell him that I understthe language but can’t speak so well to which he continues to speak in Kannada shows me my passport points out my name my birthplace my father’s name his birthplace has the audacity to tell me that .. you your father are born in Bangalore u can’t speak Kannada.”

The dancer-choreographer additionally added that once he attempted to protect himself announcing that he can discuss Hindi insteadthe officer nonetheless insisted that he may just “suspect” Salman “for anything”. As he perseveredKhan added“I told him … TRY ME . And got a little louder repeated TRY ME .. thrice …To which he kept quiet ..I told him that if uneducated people like you continue to live in this countrythis country will never grow …To which he just kept his head down murmured…”

Concluding his captionSalman wrote“Ps: I am a proud bangalorean but what I’ve faced today is unacceptable … you should always encourage people to learn any local language not demean them for not knowing it .. pulling your parents name into it.”

Salman’s video has won a combined reaction from netizens. While many prolonged their supporta segment of them referred to as him out for calling Hindi the mummy tongue of India.

