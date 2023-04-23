Salman Khan passes on his luck; hawk-eyed netizens spot his lucky bracelet with Aamir Khan [WATCH VIDEO]

Like annuallyArpita Khan Sharma organised an Eid bash that noticed who is who from the business in attendance. Salman Khan‘s sister makes certain to rejoice the pageant with nice enthusiasm. Last eveninga celebration used to be held at her place of abode many celebrities like Katrina KaifAamir KhanKangana RanautKartik Aaryan others attended it. The photos are far and wide the web as celebrities dressed to their perfection for the night time. But the hawk-eyed netizens noticed one thing particular on Aamir Khan’s wrist.

Aamir Khan arrived solo at Arpita Khan Sharma’s Eid celebration. He dressed casually in a purple brief kurta denims. Fans may understand Salman Khan’s bracelet falling off his wrist once more once more. That bracelet is claimed to be Salman Khan’s lucky allure. An afternoon prior toSalman Khan had shared an image with Aamir Khan wishing all their lovers Eid Mubarak. Nowfans are excited are manifesting a movie starring those two. Especiallywith Salman Khan giving his lucky allure to Aamir Khanfans are expecting a collab. Some additionally identified that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan big name wasn’t dressed in his lucky allure when he waved to his lovers from the balcony of his house on Eid.

Check out Aamir Khan’s video underneath:

Aamir Khan Salman Khan doing a movie in combination?

- Advertisement -

How cool entertaining it might be to have Andaz Apna Apna reboot? Or for the longest timefans had been difficult a movie with all 3 Khans – SalmanAamir Shah Rukh Khan in combination. How about that? Tiger Pathaan have already methow about them assembly Laal Singh Chaddha? Just pronouncing!

LatelySalman Khan is basking the good fortune of his newest unlock Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie were given a just right reaction from the target market on its opening day. It amassed Rs 15.81 crore on day one. Salman Khan Pooja Hegde starrer won the second one absolute best opening of the yr 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. It is predicted that the numbers will get well over the weekend. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan additionally stars Shehnaaz GillRaghav JuyalJassie GillVijendra Singh extra.

- Advertisement -



******************].





