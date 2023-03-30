Sally Beauty Launches New DIY Salon Concept In Denton

This previous week used to be the grand opening of Studio through Sally, a brand new hair salon idea that used to be created through hair care corporate Sally Beauty.

The recently-opened salon store — which is primarily based out of Denton, Texas — provides numerous professional-quality hair colour and good looks merchandise, however in a novel manner.

Studio through Sally supplies customers with hands-on schooling thru its “teaching salon” idea, the place approved stylist-educators now not handiest lend a hand shoppers with discovering the suitable merchandise, but additionally educating them learn how to correctly observe the goods, be offering recommendation on customization and styling, and many others.

In designing the concept that for Studio through Sally, Sally Beauty says that it drew inspiration from the rising development of consumers doing their very own hair, taking over a extra DIY (do it your self) technique to the trade.

“Consumers today are creative and savvy,” stated Sally Beauty President John Goss. “They know they can achieve great hair at home and are hungry for knowledge to help them do it. It’s in our DNA to empower consumers and help grow their confidence when it comes to coloring and caring for their hair. We created Studio By Sally to help take them to the next level in their DIY hair journeys.”

According to Sally Beauty, the salon store used to be designed with schooling at the vanguard, incorporating informative and curated touchpoints everywhere in the retailer to lend a hand shoppers with their buying groceries revel in.

“We wanted to help our consumers learn while they navigate and shop our vast assortment of professional-quality products,” stated Brenda Rutenber, Sally Beauty’s Group Vice President of Stores.

“For example, a textured hair care aisle offers a prompt to help consumers discover their curl type, and the aisle of lighteners leads with helpful techniques for using hair bleach. Each area was designed to provide helpful DIY education throughout the shopping journey.”

Sally Beauty says that it plans on opening 5 further Studio through Sally places through the tip of this yr.

To be informed extra about Studio through Sally, head over to sallybeauty.com/studio-by-sally.

