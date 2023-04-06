Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming movie Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha is about to free up with a power-packed solid that includes Ajay DevgnTabuSaiee M ManjrekarShantanu Maheshwari. After Aiyaary enthusiasts were eagerly ready for Neeraj Pandey’s subsequent undertaking. With Auron Mein Kaha Dum Thahe guarantees to ship any other cinematic masterpiece that can stay audiences at the edge in their seats.

Saiee Manjrekar & Shantanu Maheshwari join Ajay Devgn Tabu for Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha

Earlier assets claimed that the movie is a musical adventure spanning over a duration of twenty years is about between 2002 2023. Reports additionally declare that the movie will probably be shot broadly in some unique places around the globe. With a stellar contemporary castwe are positive the movie is likely one of the motion pictures to be careful for. The movie pairs Saiee M Manjrekar with Shantanu Maheshwari which goes to be a captivating watch.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’s first agenda happened in February 2023. As in line with a file in Mid-daythe 2d agenda has commenced in Film CityGoregaon with Jimmy Sheirgill Saiee Manjrekar. Ajay Devgn the feminine lead Tabu are all set to join the shoot within the first week of April.

Besides MumbaiNeeraj Pandey’s directorial may also be shot in Lucknow in out of the country. The movie’s track will probably be composed by means of Oscar-winning track director M M Keeravani.

