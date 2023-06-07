Sacramento migrants receive food, housing – NBC Bay Area





Religious teams equipped help on Tuesday to South American migrants who arrived in Sacramento below false pretenses. Allegedly, the Florida govt promised jobs to about 36 asylum-seekers from Colombia and Venezuela, to be able to relocate them to California. The transfer was once puzzled by means of California officers who’re taking into account whether or not to fee Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his management with kidnapping or different offenses. DeSantis had licensed using state finances to move immigrants to different states, together with earlier flights from Texas to Massachusetts, even though the immigrants did not set foot in Florida. A contractor oversaw the switch of the migrants to a third-party NGO in California, Catholic Charities, which is funded by means of the government. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, at the side of faith-based teams, equipped meals, clothes, lodging, and cell phones to permit the migrants to touch their households. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is investigating whether or not prison or civil fees may also be pursued in opposition to Florida. Meanwhile, DeSantis introduced his presidential candidacy simply weeks in the past, and he has incessantly clashed with California Governor Gavin Newsom on quite a lot of cultural problems.