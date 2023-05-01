Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: How to watch online, live stream info, start time, TV channel





The article is in regards to the upcoming Western Conference playoff between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings, which is about to happen on the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET. The article discusses the common season data of each groups, with Golden State having a report of 44-38 and Sacramento having a report of 48-34. The present sequence standings between the 2 groups are tied at 3-3.

The article supplies information on the place and the way to watch the sport, declaring that it may be adopted at the CBS Sports App. It additionally provides main points at the odds for the sport, with Golden State being a slight one-point favourite over Sacramento, and the over/beneath being set at 229 issues.

The article notes that the sport shall be a must-win for each groups, because the winner will advance to the following spherical, whilst the loser shall be eradicated. The Kings are anticipated to face a difficult problem from the Warriors, who’ve had a greater monitor report in opposition to them in contemporary video games. However, regardless of this, the Kings controlled to pull off a wonder victory of their most up-to-date fit in opposition to the Warriors, successful 118-99.

The article additionally highlights some key statistics from the Kings’ contemporary efficiency, noting their spectacular 17 threes all the way through the sport. The article concludes through encouraging readers to come again to in finding out who emerges because the winner of this an important playoff recreation.





