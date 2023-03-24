Russians, American delayed in space to return in September

Russia’s space company says two cosmonauts and an astronaut who have been meant to depart the International Space Station this month will likely be introduced again to Earth in past due September

MOSCOW — Two cosmonauts and an astronaut who have been meant to depart the International Space Station this month will likely be introduced again to Earth in past due September, doubling their time aboard the orbiting laboratory to greater than a 12 months, Russia’s space company introduced Friday.

The return of Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, and NASA’s Frank Rubio was once delayed after the Soyuz tablet they deliberate to journey in evolved a coolant leak whilst docked to the space station.

- Advertisement -

An empty Soyuz was once despatched to the station in past due February to function a rescue tablet. The three-person substitute team that was once at the start scheduled to be aboard that tablet is now set to head for the space station on Sept. 15, the Roscosmos space company stated.

Prokopyev, Petelin and Rubio are to return on Sept. 27; they introduced into space on Sept. 21, 2022.