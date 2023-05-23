Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

Russian news businesses are reporting {that a} court docket has prolonged the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months
MOSCOW — A Russian court docket has prolonged the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months, Russian news businesses reported Tuesday.
Gershkovich, an American citizen, used to be ordered held till Aug. 30. He were arrested in March on espionage fees on a reporting go back and forth in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. executive have denied the fees.
Gershkovich is the primary U.S. correspondent for the reason that Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying fees, and his arrest rattled newshounds within the nation and drew outrage within the West.
The U.S. executive has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his rapid free up. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo jail.
Tuesday’s court docket listening to wasn’t introduced upfront, and all the case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian government haven’t detailed what proof — if any — they have got to improve the espionage fees. Various criminal lawsuits were closed to the media.
U.S. Embassy officers have been allowed a minimum of one jail discuss with to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29. But Russian government have denied different visits.
