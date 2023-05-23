Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

FILE – Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a tumbler cage in a court docket on the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The Biden management on Thursday, April 27, sanctioned Russia’s Federal Security Service and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence group for wrongfully detaining Americans. They famous that Thursday’s movements have been within the works neatly prior to the arrest of Gershkovich in Russia, whose imprisonment used to be unexpectedly deemed unjust by the U.S. executive. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Russian news businesses are reporting {that a} court docket has prolonged the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months

MOSCOW — A Russian court docket has prolonged the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by 3 months, Russian news businesses reported Tuesday.

Gershkovich, an American citizen, used to be ordered held till Aug. 30. He were arrested in March on espionage fees on a reporting go back and forth in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. executive have denied the fees.

Gershkovich is the primary U.S. correspondent for the reason that Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying fees, and his arrest rattled newshounds within the nation and drew outrage within the West.

The U.S. executive has declared Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained” and demanded his rapid free up. He’s being held in Moscow’s Lefortovo jail.

Tuesday’s court docket listening to wasn’t introduced upfront, and all the case has been wrapped in secrecy. Russian government haven’t detailed what proof — if any — they have got to improve the espionage fees. Various criminal lawsuits were closed to the media.

U.S. Embassy officers have been allowed a minimum of one jail discuss with to Gershkovich since his arrest in Yekaterinburg on March 29. But Russian government have denied different visits.