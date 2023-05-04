Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley want Lakers championship rings if L.A. wins 2023 title

During a are living podcast after the Boston Celtics’ victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Patrick Beverley mentioned that he and Russell Westbrook each want championship rings within the tournament that the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2023 NBA title. On Wednesday, Beverley recounted his stumble upon with Westbrook on the health club previous that day, wherein Westbrook knowledgeable him of his want for a championship ring, “Russy is going, ‘Hey, Pat. Lakers win, I want my ring,'” Beverley mentioned, guffawing. In reaction, Beverley mentioned that he could be ready through Westbrook’s facet to obtain his ring as a suited and booted Laker.

Although Beverley and Westbrook had been as soon as competitors, they turned into rapid buddies when the Lakers received Beverley final summer time. In February, alternatively, the Lakers remade their roster, buying and selling Beverley to the Orlando Magic and Westbrook to the Utah Jazz within the procedure. Both gamers agreed to buyouts and signed with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers, respectively.

The Lakers had been 25-30 following the final recreation that includes Beverley and Westbrook, however they have got since gained a number of late-season video games. They completed 43-39, gained a play-in recreation, eradicated the No. 2-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in six video games, and took a 1-0 lead in opposition to the protecting champion Golden State Warriors in the second one spherical. The strikes that despatched Beverley and Westbrook somewhere else resulted within the Lakers’ present place, however it’s conceivable that each veterans, in addition to Kendrick Nunn, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones, and Thomas Bryant, all of whom had been traded, may obtain championship rings if the Lakers win.

In 2017, after the Golden State Warriors gained the title, they awarded a championship ring to Andreson Varejao, whom that they had waived that February. Two years later, alternatively, the Toronto Raptors didn’t be offering rings to Jonas Valanciunas, CJ Miles, and Delon Wright, all of whom had been traded midseason. “It’s not an easy decision,” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster instructed the Toronto Sun on the time, “but, to be honest, I think it’s standard.” Webster known as the Varejao scenario “a really unique circumstance.”