Rudy Giuliani sued by former employee for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A former affiliate is suing Rudy Giuliani for alleged sexual assault and harassment, salary robbery and different misconduct, accusing the former mayor and Trump attorney of constructing “sexual demands” and happening “alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks,” lots of that have been allegedly recorded.

Noelle Dunphy mentioned she started running for Giuliani in 2019 as his director of commercial construction. Giuliani “began abusing Ms. Dunphy almost immediately after she started working for” him, in keeping with her lawsuit.

“He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands — which came virtually anytime, anywhere — was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation,” the lawsuit mentioned.

According to Dunphy, Giuliani promised her a $1 million annual wage however the be offering got here with a catch: Giuliani used to be in the middle of an acrimonious divorce and he informed Dunphy that her pay would must be deferred and her employment stored “secret” till the divorce lawsuits completed. He claimed that his “crazy” ex-wife and her attorneys had been observing his cashflow and that his ex-wife would “attack” and “retaliate” towards any feminine employee that Giuliani employed, the lawsuit mentioned.

Part of the process required Dunphy to file her interactions with Giuliani “anytime, anywhere, as well as Giuliani’s interactions with others,” the lawsuit mentioned.

“But unbeknownst to Ms. Dunphy, Giuliani apparently decided during the interview that he would use the job offer and his representation as a pretext to develop a quid pro quo sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy. He was later recorded telling Ms. Dunphy, ‘I’ve wanted you from the day I interviewed you,'” the lawsuit mentioned.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks all over a news convention in Miami in July 2021. Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service by way of Getty Images, FILE

Giuliani has no longer spoke back to ABC News’ request for remark however a spokesperson for the former mayor informed ABC New York station WABC “Giuliani vehemently and completely denies the allegations in the complaint and plans to thoroughly defend against these allegations. This is pure harassment and an attempt at extortion.”

According to the lawsuit, every week into her employment, Giuliani had Dunphy flown to New York on a chartered aircraft and insisted she keep in a visitor suite in his Upper East Side rental. The two drank and at one level “Giuliani then pulled her head onto his penis, without asking for or obtaining any form of consent. He held her by her hair. It became clear to Ms. Dunphy that there was no way out of giving him oral sex. She did so, against her will,” the lawsuit mentioned.

Giuliani incessantly demanded that Dunphy paintings bare, in a bikini, or briefly shorts with an American flag on them that he purchased for her, the lawsuit mentioned.

“When they were apart, they would often work remotely via videoconference, and during those conferences Giuliani almost always asked her to remove her clothes on camera. He often called from his bed, where he was visibly touching himself under a white sheet,” the lawsuit mentioned.