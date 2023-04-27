Royal Caribbean cruise ship passenger goes overboard on trip to Hawaii

A passenger aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship fell overboard whilst en path from Australia to Hawaii, as showed via an organization spokesperson in a commentary to CBS News on Wednesday. The ship’s team is operating along side native government to perform seek and rescue operations. Quantum of the Seas departed Brisbane on twelfth April and used to be due to arrive in Honolulu on twenty eighth April.





A passenger on Royal Caribbean cruise ship Quantum of the Seas went overboard.

Joshua Reynolds/Facebook



The cruise line didn’t specify the time and placement of the incident. However, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard showed that the group won a record at 11 p.m. Hawaiian-Aleutian same old time on Tuesday evening, declaring {that a} guy had long past overboard roughly 500 nautical miles south of Hawaii’s Big Island. The Coast Guard performed 5 searches over six hours however didn’t find the person.

The Coast Guard spokesperson has introduced that any other seek will probably be performed upon sunlight on Thursday. A passenger, Joshua Reynolds, who used to be aboard Quantum of the Seas on the time, posted in regards to the incident on social media. “Three medical emergencies and now a man overboard,” wrote Reynolds on Facebook. “We have slowed down and are now turning around. Hope they are found.” CBS News has sought enter from Australian officers.

Last December, a passenger on the MSC Meraviglia fell to loss of life whilst roughly 18 miles offshore from Port Canaveral, Florida.

