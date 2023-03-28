Roy Oliver civil trial for wrongful death of Jordan Edwards

Roy Oliver is dealing with a lawsuit for the wrongful death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

DALLAS — Tuesday was once day two of former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver's federal civil trial on the Earle Cabell Federal Building in Dallas. Oliver is dealing with a lawsuit for the wrongful death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

On April 29, 2017, Edwards was once shot and killed whilst using within the entrance passenger seat of a car that was once using away. Oliver discharged his weapon right into a automobile with 5 youngsters. Edwards was once struck within the again of the top.

In 2018, Oliver was once convicted in his prison trial and sentenced to fifteen years in jail for homicide.

During his 2023 civil trial, many of the similar other folks from the 2018 trial took the stand once more. On Tuesday, a number of regulation enforcement officials concerned within the case went over their investigation.

In the afternoon, Edwards' head soccer trainer testified.

Jeff Fleener, lately the top soccer trainer at Forney High School, was once the top soccer trainer in Mesquite in 2017. He didn’t be expecting he must testify six years after the incident.

Fleener stated, “It immediately felt like a kick to the stomach again and brought a lot of emotions. We are coming up on the six-year anniversary, which is always a hard time for us. […] To this day, I make sure that his parents understand the second that they call and need something from me, we’re going to jump at the chance to do that.”

- Advertisement - He described Edwards as a talented athlete who at all times had buddies round him. He stated Edwards was once the type of pupil or participant that any instructor or trainer would wish.

“So much has been mentioned so far as his dream was once to head play soccer at Alabama. People inquire from me about that each one that point. I will be able to let you know that the possible was once there,” stated Fleener.

Many other folks known as Edwards “Smiley”, however Fleener known as him “Smiles”.

“It’s just who he was. I mean, you saw him and he was going to jump up and he was going to smile,” the trainer stated. “Just an amazing, amazing young man that something very senseless happened to.”

The Edwards circle of relatives legal professional, Daryl Washington, stated the objective of this civil trial is responsibility.

“This is something that Jordan would want them to do, to fight to the very end,” stated Washington.

He stated it’s been tough for the circle of relatives to take a seat thru movies, pictures and proof from their son’s death.