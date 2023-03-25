Rovman Powell fires as West Indies beat South Africa in a rain-affected thriller

In the primary T20I of the three-match sequence between South Africa and West Indies, Rovman Powell gained the toss and elected to bowl first at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

In the period in-between, rain threatened to play spoilsport, and then the sport was once curtailed to 11 overs in line with aspect.

- Advertisement -

South Africa’s opening batsman Quinton de Kock was once disregarded at the first ball, placing force at the hosts. However, Reeza Hendricks and Rilee Rossouw supplied a excellent get started and had been adopted through Aiden Markram, who scored 14 off 9 balls. David Miller performed a good innings of 48 runs off 22 balls with 4 fours and three sixes. South Africa controlled to post a general of 131/8 in 11 overs.

For West Indies, Sheldon Cottrell and Odean Smith took two wickets each and every, and Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Alzarri Joseph grabbed one scalp apiece.

- Advertisement -

West Indies began their chase aggressively, with Brandon King and Kyle Mayers hitting early barriers. However, each had been disregarded early, however Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran endured to attain briefly. Powell performed a match-winning innings of 43 off 18 balls with 1 4 and 5 sixes, serving to West Indies win the event through 3 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

For South Africa, Sisanda Magala took 3 wickets, whilst Bjorn Fortuin and Tabraiz Shamsi bagged one scalp apiece.

- Advertisement -

Powell was once declared the ‘Player of the Match’ for his good knock, which led West Indies to a relaxed victory.