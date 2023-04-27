Round Rock cheerleader shot in Elgin now recovering at home









A Stony Point High School cheerleader, Payton Washington, who was once shot in the car parking zone of an Elgin H-E-B in Texas previous this month is now out of the sanatorium. On April 18, Washington and 3 of her fellow Woodlands Elite Cheer athletes had been coming back from apply in Oak Ridge, Texas, and stopped at an H-E-B in Elgin to retrieve their person vehicles. According to Lynne Shearer, the landlord of Woodlands Elite Cheer, some of the ladies were given into the improper automobile and a person within – later recognized by way of police as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., elderly 25 – were given out. When the lady were given again into the right kind automobile, she rolled down the window to ask for forgiveness and the women spotted that Rodriguez had a gun. As the crowd attempted to power away, Rodriguez started capturing at them. Two of the athletes had been hit by way of gunfire and 18-year-old Washington was once taken into in depth care, with main points of her accidents no longer launched.

Washington were because of attend Baylor University in Waco in the fall and sign up for the acrobatics and tumbling crew. On April 19, her trainer showed that she was once making just right development however had an extended solution to cross. Lynne Shearer has now reported that Washington has been discharged from the sanatorium and is now recovering at home. She will start bodily remedy quickly.

- Advertisement -

Rodriguez has been charged with fatal habits, a third-degree legal, and jailed on a $500,000 bond.

KVUE on social media:

Facebook

|

Twitter

|

Instagram

|

YouTube

- Advertisement -



