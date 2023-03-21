Ronnie O’Sullivan claims snooker is ‘in the worst place it has ever been’

The World Championships will take place amid an ongoing corruption probe

O’Sullivan gave his evaluate of snooker’s state prior to his global name defence

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ronnie O’Sullivan believes snooker is in its ‘worst ever place’ amid low prize cash and an ongoing corruption scandal, with the global primary criticising officers overseeing the game.

O’Sullivan withdrew from the World Snooker Tour Classic on Sunday with an elbow damage, only a month previous to the defence of his global name at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The World Snooker Tour Classic was once presented instead for the Turkish Masters, which was once cancelled in January in every other monetary blow to the game.

- Advertisement -

Snooker has persisted to be impacted by means of the lack of occasions in China because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Sullivan has claimed the game wishes ‘correct other people’ in rate to beef up the symbol of snooker and building up prize cash on the World Snooker Tour.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has claimed snooker is lately in the worst place it has ever been

The Rocket gave a stinging grievance of snooker bosses forward of his global name defence

‘Snooker is in a foul place, it’s in hassle,’ O’Sullivan mentioned, as reported by means of The Sun. ‘Forget Turkey, this wishes a minimum of every other £50million a 12 months simply to make it a correct excursion.

‘When you have a look at the quantity, it’s dangerous. When you have a look at £10million prize cash for 25 occasions throughout the 12 months for 128 gamers, it’s by no means going to be just right. It wishes a minimum of to triple that to make it paintings.

‘Maybe you do want some correct other people like Liberty [in Formula One] or anyone with the imaginative and prescient to carry it up to the moment.

‘You have a look at the other people in truth managing the recreation, they aren’t the brightest sparks both. So you’ll’t see them digging themselves out of it. But you would not have to be Einstein.

‘It is most likely in the worst place it has ever been. The symbol of the game, it’s a little bit like a pub game now.’

The World Snooker Championships will take place in Sheffield between April 15 and May 1.

A high-profile listening to will take place on April 24 after 10 Chinese gamers have been charged by means of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) in January following a probe into alleged tournament solving.

The WPBSA showed previous this month that the 10 gamers, together with former Masters champion Yan Bingtao, will likely be absent from World Snooker Tour occasions till the case reaches its conclusion.

O’Sullivan, the Rocket, has claimed the ongoing case is impacting the game.

The 47-year-old additionally suggesting gamers are lately afraid to talk out towards snooker’s management for concern of being fined.

Yan Bingtao is amongst 10 Chinese gamers who have been suspended by means of the WPBSA in January

The World Snooker Tour answered to his feedback by means of declaring it had held a positive assembly with gamers ultimate week about their imaginative and prescient, including that O’Sullivan had selected to not attend.

‘The results have been certain and gamers have been inspired by means of the innovative technique set out,’ a commentary learn. ‘WST is operating diligently throughout lots of the spaces Ronnie raises and is attaining substantial luck.

‘We have smashed information on price tag gross sales for the majority of our occasions and our world TV and virtual target market is larger than ever.

‘Prize cash for our UK occasions has greater since the get started of the pandemic. We are dedicated to returning to China in 2023, striking our excursion in the most powerful place it has ever been.’