Ron Holland to sign with G League Ignite: Top player in 2023 class to turn pro after decommitting from Texas

G League Ignite’s Wednesday won an important spice up with the inclusion of 2 five-star potentialities in its roster. Matas Buzelis was once the primary to verify his arrival, adopted via Ron Holland, who lately decommitted from Texas. Holland, regarded as the highest player of his cycle in accordance to 247Sports, has opted for a qualified course, making him the highest-rated signee since Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga in 2020. Both Holland and Buzelis are contenders for the number 1 select in the 2024 NBA Draft, making them treasured property to the G League Ignite program.

The 2023-24 season has temporarily grew to become from a probably comfortable incoming class to a powerhouse group of potentialities led via Holland. Top-30 prospect Dink Pate and world prospect Thierry Darlan spherical out the star-studded roster.

- Advertisement -

“When I visited, I saw that this was the pro life I was looking for,” mentioned Holland. “The G League will prepare me for the NBA and the combine. I know they won’t let me down, and I won’t let them down.”

Initially, Holland had dedicated to the University of Texas in November 2022 and signed with the varsity every week later, however the suspension and next ousting of trainer Chris Beard modified the instances for each this system and Holland. He were given out of his National Letter of Intent in April, days after new trainer Rodney Terry signed Virginia switch Kadin Shedrick, indicating that Holland would possibly not had been part of this system’s long run. The addition of Holland, a 6’8″, 195-pound mixture ahead, brings athleticism and capturing to G League Ignite.

G League Ignite has produced 3 top-10 choices in earlier draft cycles and is predicted to produce every other in coming weeks with Scoot Henderson. Adding Holland and Buzelis at the identical day positions the league to probably double that depend in the similar cycle in 2024. Babacar Sane, Thierry, Buzelis, Holland, and Pate are all in the combination to probably play their method into top-10 alternatives subsequent summer season.