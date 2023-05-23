Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Ron DeSantis will launch 2024 presidential campaign during Twitter event with Elon Musk: Sources

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a social media event with Elon Musk on Wednesday night time, a couple of assets acquainted with the topic advised ABC News.

DeSantis will claim he is looking for the Republican nomination during a are living, audio-only Twitter Spaces event at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday, the assets mentioned. The Twitter dialog will be moderated via Musk best friend David Sacks.

The news was once first reported by NBC News.

The governor’s plans for launching a White House bid have shifted this 12 months, ABC News has reported.

This is a growing tale. Please test again for updates.

