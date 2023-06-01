Ron DeSantis’ security becomes a flashpoint for Florida’s top police agency





The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is reportedly diverting extra sources in opposition to Governor Ron DeSantis for his coverage and priorities, as he starts widespread nationwide shuttle for his presidential marketing campaign. FDLE officers have denied that the rise in sources is completely because of DeSantis’ nationwide political ambitions, mentioning as an alternative that they’re merely realigning sources after earlier mismanagement. However, this statement has been met with complaint from former FDLE commissioner Rick Swearingen and previous governor and present senator Rick Scott. The allocation of sources for the security of DeSantis could also be elevating considerations that the agency is turning into politicized. The greater focal point on undocumented immigration, a top precedence for DeSantis, has led to brokers being stationed within the Florida Keys and despatched to the southern border in Texas. The FDLE’s adjustments have been reportedly really useful after Commissioner Mark Glass used to be appointed through DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet in August 2022 and are geared toward centralizing protecting products and services and adjusting to new forms of threats.

