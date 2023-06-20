Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, a blend of emotions and Arijit Singh’s vocals; watch : Bollywood News

The much-anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has turn into the controversy of the townthanks to its spectacular directorstar-studded castvibrant promotional posters. Finallyon June 20ththe long-awaited teaser of the film was once unveiledsending enthusiasts into a frenzy of pleasure. With the gifted duo of Alia Bhatt Ranveer Singh main the waythe teaser has successfully ignited the anticipation of film fanatics for Karan Johar’s directorial undertaking.

- Advertisement -

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser features Ranveer SinghAlia Bhatta blend of emotions Arijit Singh’s vocals; watch

Sharing the teaserthe filmmaker wrote“Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart – #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani! I’m thrilled super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see…watch…give love!!!”

SignificantlyJohar has returned to the director’s chair after a hiatus of seven yearsfurther heightening the thrill round RARKPK. The movie is slated to unencumber international on July 28fans cannot wait to witness this star-studded extravaganza. Apart from Alia Bhattthe movie additionally features Ranveer SinghDharmendraJaya BachchanShabana Azmiadding to the joy. Directed via Karan JoharRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani guarantees to captivate audiences in theatres around the globe.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: BREAKING: Alia Bhatt to be observed dressed in just about 20 sarees within the 1 minute 16-second-long teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for up to date Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox administrative center collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures best on Bollywood Hungama.