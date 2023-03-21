Rockwall-Heath hires Rodney Webb as next head football coach

Rodney Webb in the past coached at Rockwall and Denton Guyer prime faculties.

HEATH, Texas — Rockwall-Heath High School, whose football program has been underneath scrutiny following the hospitalization of more than one avid gamers because of an sickness, has discovered its next head coach.

Rockwall ISD on Monday introduced that Rodney Webb would be the new head football coach after approval from the varsity board.

Webb is a well-recognized face throughout the district as he in the past coached Rockwall High School for seven seasons from 2013 to 2019. He then coached two seasons at Denton Guyer High college, the place he led this system to the state championship recreation in 2021.

His most up-to-date post used to be as the athletics director at Highland Park ISD.

"I am excited for the opportunity to return to Rockwall ISD, where the talent runs deep on both sides of I-30. At one time, I lived in Heath for 13 years and still have family and friends there, so I know how deeply they care for kids and are passionate about a winning culture," Webb mentioned in a observation. "Rockwall-Heath High School has many winning programs led by dedicated coaches. I look forward to joining them, becoming a part of the community and wearing the red and black proudly."

The announcement of Rockwall-Heath’s latest football coach comes 3 weeks after now-former head coach John Harrell resigned following an investigation into more than one avid gamers being recognized and hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis.

The college’s football program got here underneath hearth after avid gamers fell unwell following a exercise on Jan. 6, 2023. Parents reported to WFAA that scholars did loads of push-ups that day.

A 3rd-party investigation used to be introduced. That investigation, in line with the district, showed that the affected avid gamers have been recognized with rhabdo. The sickness is a critical breakdown of muscular tissues that releases a dangerous protein into the bloodstream. In critical circumstances, it may be deadly or motive everlasting injury.

“The investigators found sufficient evidence existed to support a finding that the offseason workout plan was implemented in a way that negatively affected the physical health of some student football athletes at Rockwall-Heath High School in violation of Rockwall ISD Board Policy,” Rockwall ISD athletics director Russ Reeves mentioned within the letter to oldsters.