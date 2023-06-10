Robert Kraft hopeful Patriots can contend in 2023, dubs AFC East ‘most difficult division in the NFL’

During New England’s two-decade run of dominance starting in the early 2000s, the AFC East used to be in large part an afterthought. The Patriots being topped division champions used to be checked out as computerized slightly than a coin turn find it irresistible is in maximum different puts in the NFL. But so much has modified these days. On peak of Tom Brady not lining up beneath middle, the remainder of the division has in any case grew to become a nook and every staff has put themselves in place for a playoff run.

The Buffalo Bills were the peak canine in the AFC East for the previous few years, whilst the Patriots have taken a step again post-Brady and ignored the postseason in two of the closing 3 seasons. Now, Miami is on the upward thrust and the Jets sprung into rivalry after finishing a blockbuster industry for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. All that has given the Patriots an unfamiliar identify — the worst staff in the division (a minimum of on paper). New England has the lowest odds to win the AFC East at Caesars Sportsbook, however proprietor Robert Kraft is constructive about his staff’s potentialities for this coming yr whilst additionally acknowledging how difficult the division is shaping as much as be.

“I liked our draft this year, and I hope that translates on the field,” Kraft mentioned Thursday at the annual Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards luncheon, by means of NFL.com “I know the guys are working very hard. I think we have the most difficult division in the NFL, the best balance of teams. All the other three teams are good. So we’ll have our challenges. But I’m really hopeful about this team.”

Not simplest is the division a lot better than it is been in the previous, however New England’s highway right through the common season is predicted to be a gauntlet. The Patriots are tied with the third-toughest time table in the NFL in 2023 according to their opponent’s mixed win share closing season. Kraft’s staff is slated to stand the likes of the Eagles, Cowboys and Chiefs on peak in their division competitors.

The Patriots are coming off an 8-9 season in 2022 that used to be tumultuous, in particular on the offensive aspect of the ball. Bill Belichick has corrected a few of the ones problems through hiring Bill O’Brien as the offensive coordinator and signing high-upside pass-catchers like wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight finish Mike Gesicki. New England is additionally slated to host unfastened agent wideout DeAndre Hopkins on a discuss with, which might give the offense much more top-tier skill to assist put them in rivalry this season.

As Kraft famous, the Patriots additionally did make out neatly in the NFL Draft, settling on some defensive avid gamers that would make an have an effect on on Day 1 like first-round nook Christian Gonzalez and defensive finish Keion White, who used to be decided on in the 2d around.

It’ll for sure be an uphill climb for Belichick and his membership this coming yr, however Kraft does appear to imagine there may be trail for them to be certainly one of the marvel groups of the 2023 season.