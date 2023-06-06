Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Robert Hanssen | 60 Minutes Archive

In the yr 2001, Lesley Stahl, a reporter for CBS News, aired a phase on “The Secret Life of Robert Hanssen”. The topic of her document was once a former FBI agent who were discovered to blame of spying for Russia. Following his conviction in 2002, he commenced serving a lifestyles sentence. Sadly, news has been won of his death whilst nonetheless in jail on the ripe age of 79. Visitors to our web page may also be a few of the first to obtain up-to-date breaking news signals, reside tournament notifications, and unique reporting by means of activating browser notifications. Click the “Turn On” way to keep knowledgeable.

