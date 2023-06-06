Robert Hanssen | 60 Minutes Archive





In the yr 2001, Lesley Stahl, a reporter for CBS News, aired a phase on "The Secret Life of Robert Hanssen". The topic of her document was once a former FBI agent who were discovered to blame of spying for Russia. Following his conviction in 2002, he commenced serving a lifestyles sentence. Sadly, news has been won of his death whilst nonetheless in jail on the ripe age of 79.


