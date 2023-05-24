Robert De Niro attends Cannes party with girlfriend Tiffany Chen







Hollywood megastar Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen attended the Vanity Fair x Prada party on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France on Saturday night time, reported People Magazine. De Niro arrived at Cannes for the premiere of his movie `Killers of the Flower Moon` which gained a nine-minute-long status ovation on the prestigious movie pageant.

For the party, De Niro donned a vintage black swimsuit while Chen donned an all-black ensemble consisting of a zipper jacket and a black blouse beneath. De Niro and Chen not too long ago welcomed their kid, a daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro. The Oscar winner shared the glad news with CBS Mornings` Gayle King on May 11, revealing that he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a child lady named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro, reported E News.

“She weighed eight pounds, six ounces, when she was born on April 6,” King mentioned, whilst additionally revealing the primary picture of Gia. “How cute is this baby? Robert De Niro and his partner, that`s Tiffany Chen, are over the moon about this little girl.” Fans and fans around the globe are curious to understand when and the way this love tale blossomed. Neither De Niro nor Chen have ever publicly commented on their courting previous to pronouncing Gia`s delivery, regardless that they have got been noticed in combination more than one occasions.

Following his divorce from his spouse Grace Hightower after greater than twenty years in combination in 2018, De Niro used to be first photographed with Chen in August 2021 when the couple used to be on a holiday within the South of France. The actor has six different kids from earlier relationships. De Niro and his first spouse, Diahnne Abbott, are folks to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. In 1995, he welcomed dual sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, type and actress Toukie Smith. De Niro additionally stocks son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower, as in keeping with People Magazine.

