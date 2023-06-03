Robber wanted for knocking woman down in Santa Ana, California

Police in Santa Ana are looking out for a person accused of robbing and knocking down a woman. The incident took place on May 11 at round 1:36 p.m. alongside the 2000 block of South Grand Avenue, in line with the Santa Ana Police. The sufferer, a woman, was once strolling alongside the sidewalk when the offender grabbed her handbag off her shoulder, inflicting her to fall to the bottom. The suspect fled the scene with the purse and is these days at huge. The police division launched video pictures and pictures of the suspect on Friday to help in the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is prompt to touch Detective Greaver at [email protected] or name 714-245-8362.

