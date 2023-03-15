Rob Sinclair’s best-selling action-thriller “Sleeper 13” acquired for series adaptation by Turning Point Productions : Bollywood News

Turning Point Productionsa new manufacturing corporate helmed by acclaimed director Saket Chaudhary (of Hindi Medium status)manufacturers Chetan Motiwalla (Welcome to Sajjanpur & Anybody Can Dance 2) Sanjeev Gupta (Besharam)is all set to announce their maiden mission. They’ve acquired adaptation rights for famend writer Rob Sinclair’s bestselling guide “Sleeper 13”. While “Sleeper 13” shall be Turning Point Productions’ first projectthe corporate has plans to supply a slate of flicks series that exhibit the most efficient of Indian global storytelling is dedicated to making high-qualityengaging content material that resonates with audiences.

- Advertisement -

Rob Sinclair’s best-selling action-thriller “Sleeper 13” acquired for series adaptation by Turning Point Productions

Sinclair’s “Sleeper 13” is an action-packed gripping mystery which has gained vital acclaim for its fast moving actionintricate plot well-developed characters. Talking in regards to the projectfilmmaker Saket Chaudhary stated”We are excited to bring the visual experience of ‘Sleeper 13’ to audiences. The novel’s complex characters thrilling storyline make it the perfect material for engaging high-quality content. We are committed to bringing the best of international storytelling to audiences.”

Talking about collaborating with Turning Point Productions adapting his story for Indiaauthor Rob Sinclair says”I’m thrilled to have agreed on a deal for the display screen rights for an Indian language adaption of my bestselling novel Sleeper 13. India has an ever-growing marketplace for TV movie manufacturing that is the primary of my novels to be picked up for adaptation on this area. I will’t wait to look the tale my characters transferred into an Indian environment. I’m vastly excited to paintings with a manufacturer director as extremely thought to be Chetan Motiwalla Saket Chaudharyboth of whom have a historical past of acclaimed a success productionsworking with a few of India’s largest actors. I’ve each self assurance that with Chetan Saket on the helma long term hit will quickly be within the works!”

- Advertisement -

Talking about the projectproducer Chetan Motiwalla said”We are steadily taking a look for thrilling content material that stands proud from each an inventive cultural viewpoint “Sleeper 13″ is a superb begin to our slate of tasks. We are excited to paintings with Rob Sinclair Orion Publishing in this mission look ahead to bringing their bestselling novel to existence on display screen.”

Adding furtherproducer Sanjeev Gupta said””Sleeper 13″ is an exhilarating formidable adaptationwe imagine that it is going to resonate with audiences who crave gripping suspenseful content material.”

By acquiring international book rightsTurning Point embarks on a literary journeyunlocking the doors to new worlds offering a cinematic experience that transcends borders touches the hearts of audiences across the globe.

- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for newest Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies updateBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiLeisure NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures most effective on Bollywood Hungama.