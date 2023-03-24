Ringling Bros. Returns, Bloodhound Puppies, Jane Goodall: FL Good News

FLORIDA — Sandhill crane scares off gator, Ringling Bros. circus returns with out animals, Jane Goodall to talk in Tampa, bloodhound domestic dogs have nostril for crime in Pinellas County.

See those excellent news tales and extra in this week’s Florida Patch websites.

Red Tide Advisory Lifted At All Sarasota County Beaches: Florida Department Of Health

The crimson tide well being advisory in position in any respect 16 Sarasota County seashores since December has been lifted, Florida Department of Health stated.

World-Renowned Conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall To Speak In Tampa

The Florida Aquarium and Tampa Theatre will host Dr. Jane Goodall, who can even release a early life conservation corps in Tampa.

Sandhill Crane Scares Off 8-Foot Gator In Sarasota Neighborhood: Watch

A Manatee County lady stuck a showdown between a sandhill crane and an 8-foot alligator at the back of her house on digicam.

Federal Grant To Help Reconnect Tampa Neighborhoods To Downtown

A 60-year-old boondoggle that bring to a halt Tampa neighborhoods from downtown Tampa can be remedied with the assistance of a $5 million federal grant.

New Exhibit From Artist, Poet Focuses On Mindfulness, Self-Reflection

“Seven Sacred Pauses,” an showcase from poet Teresa Carson and artist Leslie Butterfield, is on show at Art Advocates Gallery in Sarasota.

Bloodhound Puppies Already Proving They Have Nose For Crime

The Pinellas sheriff’s workplace hasn’t had Okay-9 bloodhound trackers for the reason that Nineteen Sixties, however quickly it’ll have two of the robust sniffers.

Dunedin Honors Muralist Tom Stovall At Dedication Of Water Tower Mural

Artist Tom Stovall spent about six months suspended 150 ft above flooring portray the work of art of a gopher tortoise and a sea turtle.

Tampa Airport’s 1st Female Leaders Recall Breaking Barriers In A Male-Dominated Field

Adelaide Few, the primary lady appointed to the Hillsborough Aviation Authority, is likely one of the ladies being venerated by way of Tampa International.

Ringling Bros. Circus Back Without Animal Acts, Announces Tour: Watch

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus introduced a brand new North American excursion — its first since 2017 — which may not function any animal acts.

Tampa’s Hyde Park Named One Of Best Places In America To Live By Niche

Hyde Park-Spanishtown Creek got here in No. 4 at the checklist of easiest neighborhoods within the nation.

Movie-Loving FL Couple Shares Love Of Film With Free Blockbuster

Similar to Little Free Libraries, Free Blockbusters let folks proportion unfastened DVDs and VHS tapes. There are two packing containers in Florida, together with one in St. Pete.

Tampa Bay’s Largest Film Festival In sixteenth Year Runs March 23-26

The Gasparilla International Film Festival will display screen 23 function movies and 50 brief movies together with movies by way of Tampa Bay administrators.

Two Orphaned Manatees Taken In By Bradenton’s Bishop Museum

The Bishop Museum in Bradenton welcomed two orphaned manatees to its Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat on Friday.

Pups Have New Place To Play With Opening Of Friends Of Ybor Park

Here’s why Tampa constantly earns best marks for being probably the most pet-friendly town within the nation.