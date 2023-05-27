Riders stuck as Knott’s Berry Farm rollercoaster stalls

On Friday, a gaggle of riders were given stuck at the Silver Bullet rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm after it stalled. A video taken by way of a citizen captured riders’ toes dangling as they ascended the tall carry hill against the primary drop. Park group individuals spoke back and climbed against the trapped visitors whilst they had been firmly mounted of their seats. Silver Bullet is an inverted suspension coaster that opened in 2004 and has transform a well-liked appeal because of its high-thrill components. All riders are strapped in with over-the-shoulder restraints as a result of corkscrews, cobra rolls, zero-g rolls, and vertical loops. It stays unclear what brought about the journey to forestall. Video photos depicts park staff getting to the coaster teach as visitors appeared on. Fortunately, no accidents had been reported so far.





