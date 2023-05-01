Rice Alliance announces accelerator programs’ latest startups | Rice News | News and Media Relations

HOUSTON – (May 1, 2023) – The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship, a catalyst for innovation and its spinoffs, has unveiled an inventory of 17 start-ups who will take part in its summer season accelerator program for Rice University scholars, college, fresh alumni and group of workers. This is the most important collection of ventures within the 11-year historical past of those methods.

The OwlSpark and BlueLaunch cohorts will interact Rice MBAs, engineering and social sciences graduate scholars, fresh alumni and group of workers in experiential coaching in addition to the needful beef up and enlargement methods for his or her companies. These corporations focus on well being care, meals and beverage, development, puppy care, crisis restoration, blank power, tool, schooling and shopper merchandise.

OwlSpark tech startup accelerator was once established in 2013 to inculcate a keenness for entrepreneurship in Rice scholars and college, in addition to to have the funds for them the expertise, mentoring and investor connections vital for a a success release in their technology-based startups. BlueLaunch, introduced in 2022, is the latest accelerator supporting Rice-affiliated small companies, with programming adapted to the non-tech entrepreneur. In general, over 75 start-ups have finished those two methods all the way through the previous 11 years, elevating greater than $103 million in investment.

Over the 12-week length, those summer season accelerators mix supportive founders, trade leaders, traders, mentors, an entrepreneurial curriculum, and a call for participation to Houston’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“I’m excited to support these new ventures with highly curated offerings and rich mentorship, propelling them to commercial success. We have built a long-standing culture of advocacy and collaboration, and look forward to upholding that in our largest cohort to date,” stated Jessica Fleenor, managing director of BlueLaunch and OwlSpark. “I’m thrilled to also include two startups commercializing clean energy innovations, supporting a key pillar of the strategy of Rice Business and Rice University and helping to make Houston a leader in the energy transition.”

The listing of businesses taking part are as follows:

OwlSpark Class 11:

Terradote

Biomethanator

Taurus Vascular

Voythos

AiKYNETIX

AllStars

Eureka Hub

ScoutBetter

BlueLaunch Class 2:

Archway Family Medicine

rdy

610 Smokehouse

Serendipity Picnic

La Mer Macaron

TenTwelve

DHA America

All About Baby

MeowPlanet

The taking part founders will paintings along different budding founders on the University of Houston, a partnership that dates again round a decade. The accelerators are collectively run, culminating within the Bayou Startup Showcase — a community-wide demo day — the place greater than 500 folks come in combination to find new ventures.

“Our collaboration is truly remarkable because during the program, the founders become so intertwined that they are unaware of which university each person belongs to, and even after the program, we maintain connections between both sides, creating a valuable network that benefits everyone involved,” stated Liana Gonzalez-Schulenberg, managing director of RED Labs and RED Launch on the University of Houston.

Built on years of refinement however uniquely crafted for every summer season, the Rice Alliance methods meet founders the place they’re on their trips with the equipment they want for his or her distinctive milestones, activating their game-changing doable. For extra information, please practice this link here.