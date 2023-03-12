Rhome, Texas: Jerry Wayne Newton killed in crash

Police stated a Samaritan stopped to lend a hand the sufferer and gave an outline of the suspect car to a dispatcher.

RHOME, Texas — Police in Rhome are in search of a witness and an individual of hobby in connection to a dangerous incident on U.S. Highway 287 Friday morning.

- Advertisement - According to their social media post, officials had been known as at about 7:15 a.m. to an twist of fate at the freeway between Pioneer Parkway and Highway 114.

The division stated a motorcyclist, recognized as 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Newton of Decatur, used to be compelled off the street by means of the motive force of a pickup truck hauling a trailer. He used to be taken to a Fort Worth sanatorium the place he used to be pronounced lifeless.

Police stated some other truck driving force stopped to lend a hand Newton instantly after the incident came about.

- Advertisement - The Samaritan described the suspect car as a depressing or silver pickup trick wearing a white trailer. The trailer used to be orange at the backside and had a black tarp overlaying a water tank.

The suspect car used to be being adopted by means of a an identical truck and trailer they usually could have been touring in combination.

Anyone with any information in regards to the crash is requested to name Rhome police at 817-636-2400 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

- Advertisement - The Rhome Police Department, Texas DPS, and Texas Rangers are nonetheless investigating.