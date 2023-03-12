Sunday, March 12, 2023
Rhome, Texas: Jerry Wayne Newton killed in crash

Police stated a Samaritan stopped to lend a hand the sufferer and gave an outline of the suspect car to a dispatcher.

RHOME, Texas — Police in Rhome are in search of a witness and an individual of hobby in connection to a dangerous incident on U.S. Highway 287 Friday morning.

According to their social media post, officials had been known as at about 7:15 a.m. to an twist of fate at the freeway between Pioneer Parkway and Highway 114.

The division stated a motorcyclist, recognized as 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Newton of Decatur, used to be compelled off the street by means of the motive force of a pickup truck hauling a trailer. He used to be taken to a Fort Worth sanatorium the place he used to be pronounced lifeless.

Police stated some other truck driving force stopped to lend a hand Newton instantly after the incident came about.

The Samaritan described the suspect car as a depressing or silver pickup trick wearing a white trailer. The trailer used to be orange at the backside and had a black tarp overlaying a water tank.

The suspect car used to be being adopted by means of a an identical truck and trailer they usually could have been touring in combination.

Anyone with any information in regards to the crash is requested to name Rhome police at 817-636-2400 or the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971.

The Rhome Police Department, Texas DPS, and Texas Rangers are nonetheless investigating.

The Rhome Police Department wishes your lend a hand figuring out an individual of hobby in a fatality crash this morning. Please name when you have any information in this match.

Posted by means of Rhome Police Department on Friday, March 10, 2023



tale by means of Source link

