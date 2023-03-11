Revisiting the Johnny Perez case

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) – Crime Stoppers and the Wichita Falls Police Department are revisiting a murder case that passed off on July 15, 2021.

Officers had been referred to as to the 2000 block of Iowa Park Road in connection with a deceased guy. Officers arrived and located the sufferer, Johnny Perez, deceased in his condominium from a gunshot wound. The case continues to be being investigated and may use any information it’s possible you’ll know.

- Advertisement -

You can anonymously name Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 to go away your tip information.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.