Tuesday, April 18, 2023
type here...
Florida

Retired Marine helping veterans struggling with mental health through art therapy

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Retired Marine helping veterans struggling with mental health through art therapy



Watch CBS News


- Advertisement -

In our series “A More Perfect Union,” we aim to show that what unites us as Americans is far greater than what divides us. In the U.S., it is estimated that about 41% of veterans struggle with their mental health, from depression and anxiety to sleep disorders or PTSD. Jessica Rambo, 36, is a retired Marine who traveled coast-to-coast on a bus she named The Painted Buffalo to help veterans struggling with their mental health through art therapy. Rambo says she has found a new way to help serve her country.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Previous article
New Jersey wins Supreme Court dispute against New York
Next article
‘Breaking The News’ film captures The 19th’s start-up years

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks