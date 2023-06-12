As 19th LGBTQ+ reporter Orion Rummler so eloquently put it in the conversation that kicked off our Pride coverage: Queer people are tired.

They’re tired of legislative efforts to eradicate and erase the community, tired of companies letting queer workers and customers down and many are tired of being the strong ones.

But it’s finally June, and there’s nothing like the restorative powers of a good Pride celebration.

Our four themes this Pride Month — resistance, resilience, recreation and rest — reflect the complexity of emotions elicited by this moment in time, and our admiration for how the queer community fights back, takes care of itself, parties like no one else and understands the power of recharging.

Here’s a closer look at our Pride stories. This page will be updated with our coverage throughout the month of June.

In conversation with The 19th’s LGBTQ+ reporters

The 19th’s LGBTQ+ reporters Kate Sosin and Orion Rummler join story editor Karen Hawkins to kick off our Pride Month coverage with a wide-ranging conversation and shakedown plans.

Lesbian bars are having a moment

Up against economic hardship and ongoing hostility, the more than two dozen lesbian bars that remain across the United States are spaces of “hope” catering to all LGBTQ+ people in a political climate that seeks to silence them.

Pride in the South

Mandy Carter, cofounder of Southerners on New Ground (SONG), reflects on years of queer liberation organizing — and says people shouldn’t write off the region. The 19th spoke with Carter about her work with SONG, what she has learned over the past 30 years and what she hopes the organization will accomplish over the next 30 years.

Trans representation in romantic comedy novels

“Chef’s Choice” is author TJ Alexander’s second novel featuring queer and trans characters in the romantic-comedy genre, where Alexander feels trans readers, writers and characters strongly belong. Alexander spoke with The 19th about their new novel, representation and why rom-coms are the ultimate allegory for trans life.

GLAAD survey shows increased support

Nine out of 10 heterosexual Americans — 91 percent — think that LGBTQ+ people should live without facing discrimination, according to a newly released survey from GLAAD, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy group.