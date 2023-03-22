Republicans Mike Gay, Lindsey Brock advance to Jacksonville City Council District 2 runoff

Jacksonville City Council District 2 candidates Lindsay Brock, Jennifer Casey and Mike Gay. [Provided by the candidates]

Republicans Mike Gay and Lindsey Brock will face each other again in a May 16 runoff for Jacksonville City Council District 2 because none of the three Republicans in the race managed to win a majority of the vote.

The candidates emphasized the need to bring better infrastructure to the district, which includes much of Northeast Jacksonville and East Arlington.

- Advertisement -

Brock, a maritime lawyer who represents shipping companies, ran with the endorsement of much of the GOP establishment, including U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, Sheriff T.K. Waters and seven City Council members.

Political newcomer Gay, who had the endorsement of outgoing Councilman Al Ferraro, touted his 33 years of business experience. The Jacksonville native runs his own business as a specialty contractor installing lighting at stadiums.

- Advertisement -

Gay ran as an outsider committed to fighting developer interests.

Both he and Brock said they would fight to bring better infrastructure to the city.

Jennifer Casey, who has earned the endorsements of former Jacksonville Mayor John Delaney and current Property Appraiser Jerry Holland, had promised she would serve full-time as a council member, the only of the candidates to make that promise.

- Advertisement -

Casey works as a special education teacher at a small private Jacksonville school, but she pledged to take a leave from her duties for her entire term to devote herself fully to the council if elected.

Brock, the maritime lawyer, raised about $222,000 as of February, with $50,000 coming from Keystone, which operates a private terminal near JaxPort after it went through years of litigation with the public port.

Gay raised $261,000 as of February, with most of that, about $180,000 that he gave himself.

Casey raised about $20,500 as of February.

Jacksonville City Council District 2. [The Tributary]

Read More: Jacksonville City Council District 2: Lindsey Brock, Mike Gay, Jennifer Casey compete in all-Republican race

Related