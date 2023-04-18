Republicans Attack Bragg, Spotlighting Crime Victims in New York

One Republican bashed him as “pro-criminal.” Another known as him a “terrible” prosecutor with a dependancy of dropping instances. A 3rd advised he used to be in the pocket of a rich Jewish financier continuously demonized by way of the a ways proper.

“He should resign and be disbarred,” declared Representative Jeff Van Drew, Republican of New Jersey.

Two weeks after Alvin L. Bragg, the Manhattan district legal professional, introduced 34 prison fees in opposition to former President Donald J. Trump, House Republicans descended on his house turf on Monday to carry a listening to attacking Mr. Bragg’s report on crime, leveling exaggerated and every so often outright false fees.

Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio and the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, convened his panel on the Jacob Okay. Javits Federal Building to listen to from an array of witnesses who’ve been outspoken critics of Mr. Bragg for a consultation that used to be ostensibly about crime in New York City however whose unmistakable subtext used to be an effort to tarnish the person who’s prosecuting Mr. Trump.