Republican Will Lahnen wins open Jacksonville City Council District 3 race

Jacksonville City Councilman-elect Will Lahnen. [Provided by the candidate]

Will Lahnen, a Navy veteran who now serves as the head of finance and procurement for the Wounded Warrior Project, will now represent Jacksonville City Council District 3.

Lahnen beat Natalie Alden, a disability rights advocate and fellow Republican, in the race to represent the bustling area that includes the St. Johns Town Center, the University of North Florida, the Mayo Clinic and the neighborhoods booming around them.

Lahnen, a past CSX executive, boasted of his financial expertise to voters in the election.

“For District 3, it’s all about managing smart growth,” Lahnen told the Tributary before the election. “I want to make sure that we’re really focusing on the best infrastructure decisions ahead of the next 5 to 20 years.”

He will take office July 1, replacing outgoing Councilman Aaron Bowman, who was term-limited.

Jacksonville City Council District 3 [The Tributary]

