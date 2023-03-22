Republican Joe Carlucci wins Jacksonville City Council District 5 race, extending family legacy

Joe Carlucci, the third generation of a local political dynasty, will join his father on the Jacksonville City Council after winning District 5 in Tuesday’s election.

Carlucci, who bears his grandfather’s name, will represent the parts of the Southside stretching from the South Bank and St. Nicholas to the northern-most parts of Mandarin past Briarwood, Craven and Sunbeam. He will take office July 1.

Carlucci beat Morgan Roberts, a political newcomer and Amazon finance executive, in a Republican-on-Republican race.

Carlucci’s father, Matt Carlucci Sr., is an At-Large councilman and was re-elected unopposed. His grandfather, Joe Carlucci, served on the Jacksonville City Council and state Legislature.

Jacksonville City Council District 5. [The Tributary]

